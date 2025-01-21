Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th US President in Washington DC. In his inaugural speech in the US Capitol, as he did eight years ago, he painted the picture of a nation in decline before announcing a long series of substantive projects in quick succession. He will declare a national emergency at the border with Mexico. “All illegal border crossings will be stopped.” To this end, he will send additional armed forces to the region. He will reintroduce the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Trump announces a national energy emergency and large-scale oil and gas drilling: “We will drill, baby, drill.” He wants to impose tariffs and taxes on other countries in order to help America’s workers and their families prosper again. The Gulf of Mexico is said to be called the “Gulf of America.” There should only be two genders: male and female. Trump announces measure after measure without going into detail about any of them.

Meanwhile, the White House is saying that Trump again wants to terminate the Paris climate protection agreement, according to which global warming should be limited to 1.5 degrees. He had already done that eight years ago, but his successor Biden reversed it. Trump did not mention this measure in his speech.

To this end, he says that his foreign policy focus is on reconciliation. He wanted to be a “peacemaker and reconciler”. “We will measure our success not only by the battles we win, but also by the wars we end, and perhaps most importantly, by the wars we avoid getting into.” Regardless, he said of the Panama Canal, which belongs to Panama: “We’re getting it back.”