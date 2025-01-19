According to a document, the German ambassador to the USA fears fundamental changes to the country’s political order from the future US President Donald Trump and his government. Trump’s agenda means a “maximum concentration of power with the president at the expense of Congress and the states,” according to a confidential analysis for the federal government available to Reuters. The paper is signed by Ambassador Andreas Michaelis and dated January 14th.

Trump is pursuing an agenda of “maximum disruption,” the paper says. Basic democratic principles and the US system of separation of powers (checks and balances) would be largely undermined. The legislature, law enforcement and media would be robbed of their independence and politically abused. Big technology companies (Big Tech) were given “co-governance.” Trump and his advisor Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of the short message platform X, have already taken action against critics and unpopular media companies.

In his analysis, Ambassador Michaelis assigns the US judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, a central role in the domestic political conflicts that are to be expected as a result of Trump. Even though the Supreme Court recently expanded presidential power, even the biggest critics expected that it would prevent the worst.

Law enforcement is becoming a political instrument, the paper says. Central to implementing Trump’s goals such as mass deportations, retaliation and ensuring his legal inviolability is control over the Justice Department and the FBI. In conflicts with states that traditionally have extensive powers in the USA, Trump has extensive options, for example through emergency regulations. Domestic military deployment for police tasks is also possible.

When asked about the document, the Foreign Office said on Saturday that it generally does not comment on internal papers, analyzes or embassy reports. The USA is one of Germany’s most important allies. The US population voted for Trump in a democratic election. “Of course, we will also work closely with the new US administration in the interests of Germany and Europe,” the statement said. “As the federal government in the USA, we maintain a close network of relationships across society, in the states and in the US Congress across party lines.” Trump’s staff initially did not comment.