Pope Francis has sharply criticized Donald Trump’s announcement that he would deport migrants en masse. If the future US president were to send back illegal immigrants as one of his first acts in office, it would be “a tragedy,” he said on Italian television. “He makes the poor foot the bill for the unequal distribution.”

In his official inauguration message, the Pope wrote to Trump: “It is my hope that under your leadership, the American people will thrive and always strive to build a more just society in which there is no place for hatred, discrimination or exclusion.” He will pray that God grants Trump “wisdom, strength and protection.”

The relationship between the two was already very tense during Trump’s first presidency. Before the election in November, the Pope advised all Americans to vote, but avoided making a recommendation and only spoke of choosing the “lesser evil.” “Whether it is the one who drives away migrants or the one who kills children, both are anti-life,” said Francis, referring to Trump and Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, and their position on abortion.