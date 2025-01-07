The son of US President-elect Donald Trump, Donald Jr., wants to travel to Greenland this Tuesday, according to the local government. There are no meetings planned with representatives of the Greenland government, Foreign Minister Mininnguaq Kleist told the Reuters news agency. No one was informed about the nature of the trip. “Therefore it is a private visit.” The US broadcaster Fox News and the portal “The Hill” also reported similar things. There is no statement from Trump’s campaign team yet.

Trump Jr. plans to record video footage for a blog post during a one-day visit, Reuters reported, citing “circles familiar with the trip.” Two weeks ago, future President Trump declared that ownership and control of Greenland was “an absolute necessity.” He had already expressed interest in purchasing Greenland during his first term in office from 2017 to 2021, but was rebuffed by the Greenlandic and Danish authorities.

In his New Year’s speech last week, Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede strengthened his call for independence from Denmark. However, he did not mention the USA. The autonomous Danish region with 57,000 inhabitants has mineral resources including oil and natural gas deposits.

