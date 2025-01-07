Dispute over Greenland: Trump Jr. expected for a private visit on Tuesday
Trump Jr. plans to record video footage for a blog post during a one-day visit, Reuters reported, citing “circles familiar with the trip.” Two weeks ago, future President Trump declared that ownership and control of Greenland was “an absolute necessity.” He had already expressed interest in purchasing Greenland during his first term in office from 2017 to 2021, but was rebuffed by the Greenlandic and Danish authorities.
In his New Year’s speech last week, Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede strengthened his call for independence from Denmark. However, he did not mention the USA. The autonomous Danish region with 57,000 inhabitants has mineral resources including oil and natural gas deposits.
The head of government is talking about independence for the first time, Denmark is launching a charm offensive, but can hardly keep up with apologizing – and Donald Trump is also getting involved: SZ correspondent Alex Rühle on the background to the Greenland dispute (SZ Plus):
