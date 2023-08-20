Donald Trump remains firmly in the lead in the Republican primaries, with an advantage of almost 50 points over the one who is considered his main challenger, Ron DeSantis. This is what emerges from a Yougov poll conducted for CBSaccording to which the former president can count on 62% of the preferences, against 16% for the governor of Florida, while the rest of the challengers – from his former deputy Mike Pence to the former governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie – do not even reach the double digit.

Not only that: the survey shows that 77% of Republican voters believe that Trump is the victim of political persecution and that he has not violated any law by not wanting to recognize the outcome of the November 2020 elections, won by Joe Biden.