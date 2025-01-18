On Friday, US President-elect Donald Trump announced that his inauguration would not take place in the open air as usual, but in the domed hall of the Capitol. The reason for the move is historically low temperatures that are expected in the US capital Washington DC on Monday. It will be the first time in 40 years that a swearing-in ceremony will not take place on the west side of the Capitol in a purpose-built grandstand.

According to the AP news agency It is unclear to what extent the postponement of the celebrations will affect the course of the day. Trump is scheduled to attend a church service in the morning. Afterwards, Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden and his wife Jill, will receive Trump and his wife Melania at the White House.

Trump will then take the oath of office in the Capitol dome. This is taken from Trump by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The next item on the program is the official farewell to Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

As soon as the new president is sworn in, he begins official business. In the President’s Room, next to the Senate chamber in the US Congress, Trump will sign nominations, memoranda and executive orders. Afterwards, Trump and his Vice President JD Vance will attend the Joint Congressional Committee luncheon. Trump and Vance will then watch a military parade from the steps of the Capitol.

Due to the cold, the traditional parade was also postponed. Instead of taking place along Pennsylvania Avenue, this will take place in a sports arena in downtown Washington DC. Trump is expected to address his supporters there. Trump then returns to the White House. There are several balls in the evening. Trump is expected to speak at three.