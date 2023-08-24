Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, a co-defendant with Donald Trump and 17 others in the case of attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election result, turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail.

Bail for his release was set at $150,000. Authorities released Giuliani’s mugshot, along with those of four other defendants. Former President Trump is expected tomorrow in the Fulton county jail, for whom a $200,000 bail has been set.