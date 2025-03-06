The US President gives his first speech in front of the two chambers of parliament. “America is back,” he says to the greeting: America is back. Clapping can be heard, calls, MPs chanting in time: USA. Six weeks ago, he announced America’s “golden era”, Reminds Trump, and says: From then on there was “nothing other” than “quick and unyondly action”, to initiate the “largest and most successful era in the history of our country”. And, Trump continues: “We are just getting started”, we’re just starting.

The mood in the hall is heated up during the speech. Buasting mingle with clapping, it is called to order. The democratic MP Al Green is accompanied by folders that he had interrupted the speech. Trump speaks above all about domestic policy issues, praises his own success. Much of what he says is already known.

Trump only briefly comments on the two great world topics of Ukraine and Middle East. The Ukrainian President Wolodimir Selenskij is ready to sign a raw material agreement, says Trump and refers to a letter from Selenskij. In this he wrote that he was open to peace negotiations. “I appreciate that,” says Trump. Selenskij had previously said that he could continue to imagine a raw material deal and that he was willing to work on a permanent peace under the guidance of the US president. The agreement on mineral resources and security can be signed “at any time and in any suitable format”. Regarding the location in Middle East, Trump says that he will bring the Israeli hostages back from the Gaza Strip. He does not say how he wants to do this in concrete terms.

