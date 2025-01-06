Trump questions mourning flags after Carter’s death

US President-elect Donald Trump has questioned the mourning flag for the late former President Jimmy Carter. This also applies to the day of his inauguration. Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, accused Democrats of being excited about the American flag “possibly” flying at half-mast during his inauguration on January 20. “No one wants to see this and no American can be happy about it,” Trump wrote. “Let’s wait and see how things develop,” he added.

After Carter’s death on December 29th, Democratic incumbent Joe Biden ordered the American flag to fly at half-mast at the White House and other government buildings – for 30 days. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre ruled out that the White House would reconsider or change the decision in light of the inauguration. Carter died at the age of 100. The state funeral ceremonies for him begin on Saturday in the state of Georgia.