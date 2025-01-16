Jack Smith has been one of Donald Trump’s most important opponents in recent years. As a special investigator, he led, among other things, the federal case against the Republican for attempted election fraud and the storming of the Capitol after the 2020 election. Smith has since completed his work and submitted a final report, which has now become public

In it he states that, in his opinion, the evidence against the 78-year-old would have been sufficient for a conviction if Trump’s election victory had not made it impossible to continue prosecution. After his election defeat in 2020, Trump went to “unprecedented criminal lengths” to stay in power.

In his report, Smith writes about Trump’s extensive attempts to overturn the results of the presidential election. He specifically tried to hinder the recording and certification of electoral votes. Trump wanted to persuade his then Vice President Mike Pence to reject the confirmation of the election by Congress. He cited false claims of election fraud as justification and even falsely claimed that the “Department of Justice was finding serious violations.”

Smith accuses Trump of inciting “violence against his perceived opponents” and blames him for the storming of the Capitol. Smith refers to participants who subsequently made it clear in court that they believed they were acting on Trump’s behalf. The New York Times calls the document, published a few days before Trump’s return to the White House, an “extraordinary rebuke to an elected US president.”

