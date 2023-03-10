WASHINGTON. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office recently warned Donald Trump’s lawyers that the former president faces criminal charges for his role in secret payments to a porn star. This was reported by four informed sources to the New York Times. Prosecutors have offered the tycoon a chance to testify before a grand jury next week, a clear sign that an indictment is near. It is unlikely Trump will agree to testify but if he is indicted it would be a first for a former president and could undermine his 2024 run.