Usa, Hunter and sexual threats. There is no peace for Biden

There is no peace for the president of the United States Joe Biden. As if that weren’t enough war with the Russiathe problems with the China and the internal ones in the USAnow they come back to appear i judicial troubles of the son Hunter. The revelation made by the Daily Mail and reported by La Verità risks creating a new case with hero in negative Hunter Biden, the son of the head of the White House. Hunter, would threatened one of his young assistant Of withhold her payif he hadn’t accepted to hold attitudes of sexual nature through the application facetime. Among other things, according to the disclosed published messages, Hunter he asked her to let herself be taken back in the shower.

Hunter – continues The Truth – would also “filmed And photographed while having sex with him and would save the images to his laptop. Between one message and another, then, Biden’s son would have envoy to his employee less money than expected compared to his salary monthly. An article in the Washington Examiner reveals what Hunter’s son is up against now: “Withhold pay of an employee by an employer in exchange for sexual favors of a subordinate, is a textbook example of harassment sexual, definitely punishable in civil office and probably also in penal office“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

