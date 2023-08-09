Ohio voters on Tuesday rejected a bill that Republicans wanted to hinder the protection of abortion rights in this northern US state.in a new setback in this fight for the conservative party.

This special election in Ohio focused on proposals to increase the simple majority threshold to 60% of the vote to pass amendments to the Ohio Constitution.

Although not focused on voluntary termination of pregnancy, the vote marked a setback for Republicans just months after a decisive vote on this issue..

In November, a referendum will be held in which the defenders of the right to abortion seek to enshrine it in the Constitution of this state. According to various polls, currently 58% of Ohio voters would support this change.For this reason, it seemed vital for the Republicans to raise the necessary support threshold to 60%. However, 57% of voters voted against this legislative change, according to projections by the USA Today and CNN media, with 60% of the vote counted.

"Today, Ohio voters rejected an effort by Republican lawmakers and special interests to change the state's constitutional amendment process," President Joe Biden celebrated in a statement.

“Today, Ohio voters rejected an effort by Republican lawmakers and special interests to change the state’s constitutional amendment process,” President Joe Biden celebrated in a statement.

Abortion rights activists also celebrated the result.

“Ohians went to the polls and rejected opposition attempts to undermine democracy and restrict reproductive freedom,” Planned Parenthood chief Alexis McGill Johnson said on Twitter, now going by “X.”

This former industrial stronghold, which caused a surprise in 2016 by voting for Republican Donald Trump, has been divided on abortion since the Supreme Court in June 2022 left it to the states to legislate on the matter.

The interest is such that more than 500,000 people have already voted early in the November referendum on the constitutional reform.

Protests in favor of the right to abortion in the United States.

The failure of anti-abortion referendums in the very conservative states of Kentucky and Kansas shows that there is division among Republicans on the issue.

Looking ahead to the 2024 presidential elections, Democrats and Republicans defend opposing positions: Biden mobilizes organizations that defend this right, while some conservative leaders call for a total ban.

