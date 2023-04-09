New leak of secret documents from the Pentagon. The US also spies on allied countries

The case of the top secret US intelligence leak is expanding. There was not only Russia in the crosshairs of the strong American penetration in the military and security apparatus, but also South Korea, one of Washington’s allies. The pages posted online, and revealed by the New York Times, discuss the debate in South Korea about the possibility of providing artillery ammunition for use in Ukraine, a decision that would have violated Seoul’s policy of providing lethal aid.

Part of the documents reports that Korean officials were concerned that the American president Joe Biden could put pressure on Seoul to deliver aid. In another section of the documents, those of the CIA, it is clearer how the United States had learned of South Korea’s decisions, but indicating them as referred to by an “intelligence report”. The US Justice Department and the Pentagon have opened an investigation.

