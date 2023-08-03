Having reached his third indictment in four months, Donald Trump has long since broken the taboo of the first indictment of a former US president, making him a sort of ‘new normal’. But this time, jurists and historians interviewed by Washington agree, the situation is different from that of the other indictments, and potentially much more serious.

Although the allegations of using campaign funds to pay for the silence of a porn star and of having illegally taken away and hidden secret documents from the White House are important, those that will be formalized today against Trump effectively accuse a former president of having attempted to subvert the democratic system. All the more so as they come as this former president is a candidate to return to the White House in 2024.

“The question of how the electoral system works and the peaceful transfer of power is directly invested, which is really the question of how American democracy works,” explains Jon Grinspan, historian at the National Museum of American History.

“The crimes for which he is indicted are of a magnitude greater than any committed against the country by an American citizen, let alone a former president,” echoes Laurence Tribe, a constitutional lawyer at Harvard University.

“He is being indicted essentially for having tried to overthrow the Republic and its crucial process for the maintenance of democratic governance, the peaceful transfer of powers”, adds the jurist who was an adviser to Barack Obama, referring to the fact that Trump, despite the defeated, tried to stay in power by preventing the ratification of Joe Biden’s victory.