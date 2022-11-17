USA: Nancy Pelosi says she will resign as leader of Democrats in Congress

the democrat Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, said Thursday that she will step down as party leader when Republicans take control of the House in January.

“For me, the time has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I respect so much,” said Pelosi, 82, who first became Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2007 and then presided over the two impeachment trials against Republican Donald Trump.

“I will not seek re-election to the Democratic leadership in the next legislature,” Pelosi said in a House speech.

