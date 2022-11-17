Thursday, November 17, 2022
USA: Nancy Pelosi says she will resign as leader of Democrats in Congress

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2022
in World
Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi.

Nancy Pelosi.

Nancy Pelosi first became Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2007.

the democrat Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, said Thursday that she will step down as party leader when Republicans take control of the House in January.

(We recommend: United States: what does the Republican victory in the House mean for Biden?)

“For me, the time has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I respect so much,” said Pelosi, 82, who first became Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2007 and then presided over the two impeachment trials against Republican Donald Trump.

“I will not seek re-election to the Democratic leadership in the next legislature,” Pelosi said in a House speech.

(News in development. Expansion soon)

AFP

