From: Luke Rogalla

How can the Ukraine war end? Neither Ukraine nor the aggressor Russia want to give up demands – the USA sees little scope for talks.

Kiev – How long will the Ukraine war last? Ukraine rules out negotiations with Russia as long as Vladimir Putin’s troops are on Ukrainian territory, including Crimea. Moscow, on the other hand, is demanding that Kiev come to terms with the “new territorial realities” and under no circumstances join NATO or the EU. Excluded from the government of Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president said on Sunday (September 10) that he was emotionally preparing for a long war against Russia. Now is a “bad moment” for negotiations, he said in an interview The Economist – even if Kiev’s allies in the West see it differently given the difficulties on the battlefield. Putin sees it the same way. But the USA also considers talks to be unrealistic at this point.

Negotiations in the Ukraine War? Blinken doesn’t think conversations are possible at the moment

“So far we see no signs that Vladimir Putin is interested in meaningful diplomacy. If he does, the Ukrainians will be the first to get involved and we will be right behind them,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a conversation with ABC News. “Everyone wants this war to end.”

“Where exactly the matter will be settled, where the borders will be drawn, depends on the Ukrainians,” Blinken also said, referring to the struggle for territory. Peace talks are not possible at the moment because “it takes two to dance the tango”.

Instead, the US Secretary of State wanted to say a few words of praise to Ukraine: “I found both President Zelensky and every Ukrainian I met – whether they were people from the government or many other Ukrainians with whom we met over the course of the two years “We were able to talk for days – incredibly resilient, incredibly courageous and incredibly determined.” That was “ultimately the crux of the matter and the reason” for his optimism about a victory for Kiev against Russia, said Blinken. Ukraine is fighting “for its country, for its future, for its freedom.”

Not to trust Putin: Ukraine warns West against talks with Russia

Zelensky said in an interview with The Economist also that Putin is wrong if he hopes that Donald Trump’s success in the 2024 US election will bring him victory – because Trump would “never” support Putin. “That’s not what strong Americans do,” Zelensky said. If Biden is re-elected, he expects continued support in order to avoid “Afghanistan, part two,” which probably means a complete loss of the country to Russia.

Zelensky categorically rejects any kind of compromise with Putin. Those who decide to talk to the Russian leader are “deceiving themselves,” he said. Zelensky drew a comparison with the Western powers that signed the Munich Agreement with Adolf Hitler in 1938. Shortly afterwards he had his troops invade Czechoslovakia. Also the recently canceled one Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov made this comparison. But Moscow only wants to gain time, reorganize itself and solve the Ukraine question “once and for all by other means,” he wrote in a guest article for The Guardian. (lrg)