Musk, ‘No One Is Trying to Assassinate Biden and Kamala…’

“And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala…” Elon Musk said this while commenting on what the FBI called the second possible assassination of Donald Trump. Musk attached an emoji with a questioning face to his post.

Musk Deletes Biden-Harris Post After Attack on Trump

Elon Musk deleted his post on X a few hours later, in which he wondered why no one was trying to kill Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. A post that raised a lot of controversy. “Jokes are much less funny if you don’t know the context and the text is simply reported”Musk specifies in a subsequent post.

White House vs. Musk, His Rhetoric Is Irresponsible

The White House criticized Elon Musk for a since-deleted post questioning why no one had ever tried to kill Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The tweet is branded “irresponsible” for “joking” or even “encouraging” violence. “Violence should not only be condemned, but it should never be encouraged. This rhetoric is irresponsible,” the White House said.