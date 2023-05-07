A gunman shot several people at a shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Allen on Saturday, May 6. So far the number of fatalities is unknown. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting an “unspeakable tragedy.”

Texas was the scene of a new shooting. Several people were shot in a shopping center in the suburb of Allen. Hundreds of shoppers fled the venue amid the chaos.

The shooter, who authorities believe acted alone, was executed by a police officer after he started shooting, city police chief Brian Harvey said at a news conference.

As reported by AP, heCalls about gunshots came in at around 3:40 p.m. local time from the Allen Premium Outlets.

Several people, including children, were injured, local media reported.

“He was walking down the sidewalk by himself… shooting his gun outside,” she claimed to a witness. And he added: “He was just shooting his gun all over the place.”

Videos from local media showed police officers leading people out of the site, with patrol cars and emergency vehicles parked near the entrances.

“Police are on scene at Allen Premium Outlets. Active investigation underway. Avoid area until further updates,” the Allen Police Department said in a Twitter post.

An “unspeakable tragedy”

The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott called the shooting an “unspeakable tragedy.” In addition, he assured that the state was prepared to offer any assistance that local authorities in Allen might need.

In 2023 alone, there have been 198 reported shootings, the most in this period since at least 2016, according to Gun Violence Archive.

News in development…