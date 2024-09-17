Home policy

From: Patrick Mayer

Russia provokes the USA with military flights off Alaska. Washington then sends soldiers and heavy equipment to an island in the Pacific.

Shemya Island – The regime’s provocations from Russia against the USA are apparently increasing. This time it is not about the Ukraine. It is about the territory of the United States, more precisely, about the islands of the US federal state of Alaska in the Pacific.

Off Alaska: Americans and Canadians intercept Russian military aircraft

To put it into perspective: Across the Bering Sea, the distance between the Russian mainland (Chukchi Autonomous Okrug) and Alaska is only 90 kilometers. The North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) intercepted Russian military aircraft four times near Alaska last week. According to the news website of the US broadcaster CNN The Russian aircraft appeared in international airspace within the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The ADIZ is an air defense identification zone that covers the airspace surrounding the United States and Canada. In this zone, the rapid identification, tracking, and control of aircraft over land or water is required in the interest of national security.

Shemya Island in the Pacific: Russia is closer than the USA

Loud ABCNews Americans and Canadians intercepted two Russian military aircraft on Wednesday (September 11). On Friday (September 13), NORAD identified two Russian Tu-142 reconnaissance aircraft, and a day later US jets caused two more Russian aircraft to turn away. Washington reacted and sent troops and heavy equipment to the Pacific island of Shemya Island in the Aleutian Islands. The island is located around 1,400 kilometers as the crow flies from the American mainland on the southern edge of the North Pacific Bering Sea. It is just under 850 kilometers from Russia.

As the US Army’s 11th Airborne Division wrote on the short message service X, soldiers from the “Geronimo” unit with long-range fire and radar capabilities landed on the “remote island” of Shemya last week. The post (see above) According to the report, long-range fire refers to at least one HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, which is located in the Ukraine War to the horror of the invading troops of Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin The post was captioned martially: “Ready to fight and win. Everywhere.”

Archipelago: Aleutian Islands Waters: Pacific Ocean Geographical location: Archipelago on the southern edge of the North Pacific Bering Sea Islands: Alaid Island, Nizki Island, Hammerhead Island, Lotus Island and Shemya Island. Land area: 26km²

Tensions between the US and Russia: NATO rehearses possible air war over Alaska

Among others, the American online news magazine Task & Purpose made a connection between the clearly visible troop movements and Russian and Chinese reconnaissance flights over the Alaskan federal territory. The US Air Force base Eareckson Air Station with a three-kilometer-long runway is located on Shemya Island.

Only in July, the NATO defense alliance had rehearsed the possible air war against Russia over Alaska. Specifically: The German Air Force of the German Armed Forces trained for an emergency together with Americans, Spaniards and French, as well as with a total of 70 fighter jets in the USA. Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) said at the time in Alaska on site and with a view to Russia: “When you see what is being set up here, what aircraft are standing here, then you can be sure that this is also being seen on the other side of the Bering Strait.” (pm)