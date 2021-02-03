US President Trump has taken a tough line against immigrants. His successor Biden, however, is pursuing a different course. But that also brings him harsh criticism.

Washington – US President Joe Biden * has continued his departure from the tough immigration policy of his predecessor Donald Trump by signing three new decrees. Among other things, Biden set up a working group on Tuesday to reunite migrant families who had been separated on the border with Mexico. With further decrees, Biden wants to facilitate the naturalization of migrants living in the USA and curb the causes of flight in Central America.

Biden called Trump’s immigration policy when the decrees were signed in the White House as “moral and national disgrace”. The democrat promised that his government would gradually reverse this.

Trump had taken a tough line against illegal immigration and also wanted to significantly limit legal immigration. In the course of the tightening of the procedure, hundreds of children arrested at the border were separated from their parents. After an outcry of outrage, the practice was terminated and a judge ordered the families to be reunited. According to the civil rights organization ACLU, the parents of 611 minors could not be found.

The working group set up by Biden is now supposed to reunite the families. The president also wants to restore legal immigration routes. Under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, hundreds of minors were given the opportunity to follow their parents to the USA without having to embark on dangerous migration routes.

Biden had already started to reverse Trump’s immigration policy on his first day in office. For example, he ordered an immediate stop to the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico and raised an entry ban for people from predominantly Muslim countries. The new president is aiming for a comprehensive reform of immigration law, but needs the support of Congress to do so.

Meanwhile, the Senate confirmed the Cuban-born Alejandro Mayorkas as the new Minister of Homeland Security. The 61-year-old will be the first Latino and first immigrant in US history to head the department responsible for immigration and homeland security. In the Senate vote, the former Vice Minister of Homeland Security received 56 votes in favor, with 43 votes against. Mayorkas was subsequently sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris.

The new US President Joe Biden has defended his intensive use of ordinances and decrees against criticism. “I’m not making new laws, I’m eliminating bad regulations,” said Biden when signing three orders with which he sealed the departure from the policies of his predecessor Donald Trump * on the subject of immigration and asylum. Trump’s regulations had been in conflict with the character and security of the United States, Biden said on Tuesday (local time) in the White House.

In his first 14 days in the White House, Biden has already signed 28 executive orders – four times as many as Trump in the same period. In addition, there is the use of presidential proclamations and memoranda, which also have the character of orders. Critics therefore accuse Biden of bypassing parliament and damaging democracy. Biden defends his approach with the urgency of the situation and points out that he has also initiated legislative proposals.

The use of dispositions has the catch that they could easily be annulled by any subsequent president.

