The automotive strike in the United States worsened with the decision of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union to stop two other assembly plants, while Ford accused the union of wanting to harm automakers.

UAW President Shawn Fain followed through on their warnings and added Ford’s Chicago assembly plants (Illinois) and General Motors (GM) in Lansing Delta Township (Michigan) to the other 41 centers that were already on strike.

After Fain’s announcement, some 25,000 GM, Ford and Stellantis workers have left their jobs, about 18% of UAW members working at the three companies.

Now more than 7,000 people from the city of Detroid, in the State of Michigan, joined the demonstrations that began on September 22.

“Unfortunately, Despite our willingness to negotiate, Ford and GM refuse to make substantive progress in the negotiation. For this reason, starting at 12:00 today we are going to extend the strike to those two companies,” declared the UAW president in an intervention on Facebook.

Fain justified the union’s decision not to include Stellantis in the latest round of strikes because this Friday, the company presented the union with an offer that represents “significant progress” on aid to compensate for the increase in the cost of living and on the right of workers to strike.

On September 22, when the UAW announced the expansion of the strike to another 38 workplaces, the union had already rewarded Ford because the blue oval company was being constructive in negotiations.

7,000 people from Chicago join the automotive strike.

Ford’s harsh reaction



Shortly after Fain’s announcement, Ford’s CEO, Jim Farley appeared before the press and said that the UAW’s unusual strategy, which has declared progressive strikes simultaneously at the big three US automakers, aims to cause “industrial chaos.”

Farley also accused the UAW of not telling the truth to its members.of threatening the future of workers and of not negotiating in good faith despite the fact that the company has put on the table an agreement that it described as “historic.”

“I think we could have reached a compromise on wages and benefits but for now the UAW is holding the agreement hostage by focusing on the battery plants,” said Farley, who concluded by noting that he has the impression that the union’s actions are “premeditated.” “.

For its part, Stellantis said in a statement that it continues to work to reach an agreement that satisfies workers’ demands and “ensures that the company can remain competitive in the face of fierce market competition.”



“We have made progress in our discussions but there are still differences. We are committed to continuing to negotiate on these issues quickly to reach a fair and responsible agreement that allows everyone to return to their jobs as soon as possible,” Stellantis added.

And although Farley also noted that Ford remains willing to negotiate with the UAW, the executive added that the company cannot mortgage its future with exorbitant demands and that if the union’s position is maintained, it could lead to a breakdown in negotiations.

