The leader of the Republican minority in the United States Senate, the veteran Mitch McConnell, 81, has been admitted to a hospital after suffering a concussion from a fall, his spokesman, David Popp, reported Thursday.

McConnell tripped at an event Wednesday afternoon and he was hospitalized to be treated for shock.



“He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days for observation and treatment,” added Popp, who expressed the conservative leader’s gratitude to the medical team that is treating him.

According to the CNN television network, which quoted a source familiar with the matter, McConnell fell at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington DCwhich was formerly the Trump International Hotel.

The man in charge was attending an event for the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC (a fundraising organization that can collect donations from individuals, corporations and unions and spend unlimited amounts) aligned with McConnell.

The Democrats currently hold a narrow majority in the Senate with a margin of 51 seats to 49.

This senator from Kentucky is the legislator who He has been the leader of the Republicans in the Upper House for a longer time, since 2007, and has pushed for priority issues for his party, such as achieving a large majority of conservative justices in the Supreme Court, passing tax reform in the Trump era and boycotting the legislative agenda of the Democrats.

McConnell and former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) parted ways in December 2020, shortly after the previous month’s presidential election in which Joe Biden defeated the then-president, after the senator’s recognition of the Democrat’s victory.

EFE