Five American soldiers were killed in the crash in the eastern Mediterranean of the military plane they were on board and which was engaged in an exercise. This was announced by the US Command in Europe (Eucom), according to which “during a routine aerial refueling mission as part of military training, a US plane carrying five soldiers suffered an accident and crashed into the Mediterranean Sea. All five soldiers are dead.”

In a previous note, Eucom had clarified that “there are no indications of hostile activity” that involved the plane in the accident that occurred two days ago.