Usa: midterm, the Republicans regain the House

More than a week after the mid-term vote, confirmation arrives: the Republicans have wrested the House of Representatives from the Democrats, depriving Joe Biden of fundamental support to promote his agenda.

With the victory of their 218th seat in the lower house of Congress, the Republicans met the minimum goal of the midterm elections, in which a conservative “surge” was expected that never materialized. Despite the loss of a majority in the House, the one achieved by the Democrats on November 8 was the best result of a party in power in the midterms of the last 20 years. An unexpected success, despite inflation at its highest since the early 1980s. The Democrats have in fact managed to maintain control of the Senate, albeit with a narrow majority (at least 50 seats out of 100, plus the possible vote of Vice President Kamala Harris), which could however be expanded with a victory in the Georgia runoff scheduled for December.

“Did we want something more? Yes, we wanted to,” commented future Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, who will pass the baton from Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi. McCarthy’s leadership itself had been questioned by the disappointing result for the conservatives, who predicted a clear reversal of power relations in Washington, as happened in the last mid-term elections. The result also penalized Donald Trump, who is running again for the Republican nomination, also criticized for the defeats of candidates he supported in several key races.