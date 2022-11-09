Usa, Midterm elections: DeSantis undermines Trump for 2024

They are still in progress bare of the elections from Midterm in United States. The signal coming from the Americans is not clear, the Republicans are moving towards the conquest of Congressbut al Senate it’s head to head. The success of the Trumpians at the Room where the absolute majority of seats is close. For now they have been assigned 173 scranni ai republicans And 126 to the democrats. The majority is reached at 218, but except for sensational twists, it should not escape the Trumpians. The situation is more complex al Senatewhere there is a true head to head. Parity at the moment, 46-46, the majority is set at 50. In the event of a tie, the dem would prevail, thanks to the vote of the vice president Kamala Harris.

Trump in the meantime he has made an appointment with Mar-a-Lago for November 15 for “a great announcement“, which is a prelude to his third race for the White House. Biden spoke of “Dark Forces”. Red Tsunami in Florida: DeSantis re-elected governor. Trump warns him: “Avoid 2024I know unflattering things about you. “Republican candidates prevailed in the Senate race in South Carolina, Oklahoma, Florida, Alabama, Indiana, Arkansas and Kentucky, while the Democrats prevailed in Vermont, Illinois, Connecticut and Maryland. In Georgia, North Carolina, PennsylvaniaOhio and New Hampshire, all considered key statesit is not yet possible to declare a winner.

