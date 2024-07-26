«Michelle and I couldn’t be more proud to support you and do everything we can to help you win this election and get to the Oval Office.»: thus the former president Barack Obama he broke the ice and gave his Kamala Harris endorsement. The current vice president posted a video on social media showing her on the phone with Obama and his wife. Harris thanked the former presidential couple for their support and expressed gratitude for their decades-long friendship.

Barack and Michelle Obama Call Kamala Harris: “Proud of You, We Support You”



The video of the phone call

In the video you can see Kamala Harris answering a phone call on her smartphone. The first to speak on the other end of the phone is Barack Obama, then Michelle Obama also greets the US vice president: “Ah, you are both together, nice to hear you both,” says Harris. The former first lady tells her: “I can’t make this call without telling my girlfriend Kamala that I’m proud of you. This is going to be historic.” At that point, you hear Barack Obama and then Harris’ response: “Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me. I can’t wait to do this with you two, Doug and I. To go out there, be on the road. But most of all I want to tell you that The words you have spoken and the friendship you have given over all these years mean more than I can express. So thank you both. It means so much. And we’re going to have some fun with it, right?” The video ends with the usual campaign slogan, “Harris for president,” in white on a blue background.

The Obamas’ Posts on X

«Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend Kamala Harris – we read in Barack Obama’s profile -. We told her that We believe he will make a fantastic president of the United States and has our full support.. At this critical moment for our country, we will do everything we can to ensure he wins in November. We hope you will join us,” the post reads.

«I’m so proud of my girl, Kamala – writes Michelle Obama on X –. Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee for her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people across the country.”