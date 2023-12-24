Iran has launched a drone attack on a merchant ship in the Arabian Sea off the coast of India. This was announced by the US Department of Defense. The Liberian-flagged chemical tanker MV Chem Pluto was hit by an attack drone from Iran around 10:00 am (0600 GMT), the Pentagon said. The attack caused a fire which was put out. There were no fatalities or injuries in the crash, the Pentagon statement added.

No US Navy ships were nearby at the time of the attack. The tanker continued its journey to India. According to Indian and US reports, the accident occurred about 200 nautical miles off the coast of India. India's Defense Ministry said the vessel was carrying crude oil and was on its way from Saudi Arabia to the southern Indian city of Mangaluru.