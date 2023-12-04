The arms race: US medium-range missiles in the Indo-Pacific in 2024

The Pacific may soon become a little less peaceful. While the China continues to strengthen its military and conduct increasingly assertive maneuvers in the region’s waters, the United States they respond not only with opposing maneuvers and arming allies and partners, but now (it seems) also by directly deploying heavy artillery. Washington is in fact preparing to deploy new land-based missiles in the Indo-Pacific in 2024.



It would be the first US arsenal in the region during the Cold War. A spokesperson for the US military, Rob Phillips, admitted this to Nikkei Asia, specifying that these are intermediate-range missiles operated from the ground. The novelty is very significant, given that it would also be the first deployment of such weapons since the Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) expired in 2019. The agreement was signed with the Soviet Union in 1987 and prohibited countries from develop and possess land-based missiles with a range of between 500 and 5,500 kilometers. The range of US land-based missiles should be between 500 and 2,700 kilometers.

The move would be purely anti-Chinese, although perhaps not explicitly. Beijing is meanwhile continuing to expand its arsenal of medium- and intermediate-range missiles. According to the Pentagon’s annual report on Chinese military power, Beijing currently has 1,500 missiles with a range of between 1,000 and 5,500 kilometers. According to forecasts, the US military will send the intermediate-range missile units mainly to the US territory of Guam, seeking to deploy them further towards Asian allies in case of contingency.

The eye is obviously on Japan and South Korea, Washington and NATO’s main allies in Asia, where there are already strong Stars and Stripes military contingents. Though for now, Japan and the Philippines are reluctant to host America’s new capabilities for fear of becoming an immediate target of the Chinese military in a crisis.

The deployment of missiles between Asia and the Pacific

The missile deployment could play a role in any crisis in the Taiwan Strait or the South China Sea. Guam has become a strategically critical location for US military operations in the Western Pacific and is 4,000 km from mainland China. Intermediate-range missile units could be rapidly deployed from the island to Asian allies in response to emergencies.

On the other hand, according to the predictions of Ankit Panda of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, by 2030 the Indo-Pacific region will be filled with thousands of new missiles, with United States, China, North Korea, South Korea, Japan, Australia and Taiwan they will compete to expand their arsenals. Other countries in the region are also active in the arms market. Vietnam, which has Scud-type surface missiles, may soon enter negotiations to purchase the Indian-Russian BrahMos supersonic missile, Panda said. The Philippines, an ally of the United States, has signed an agreement to purchase three batteries of BrahMos supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles.

The result is that by 2030 the missile arsenals they could expand exponentially. An arms race which for some means deterrence, for others greater risks of escalation.

China accuses: “American ship illegally in our waters”

In the meantime, there are already strategic tensions between China and the United States, demonstrating that the recent summit in San Francisco between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping certainly did not solve all the problems. China said on Monday that a US naval vessel had “illegally intruded” into its territorial waters of the South China Sea. A Chinese naval force was mobilized to track the USS Gabrielle Giffords when it ventured into the waters of Second Thomas Shoal, Beijing said.

There reef is part of the Spratly Islands, an area at the center of a territorial dispute between China and the Philippines. It is here that two collisions between Chinese and Philippine ships occurred in recent months. And it is also not far from here that there have been near-miss accidents between Chinese and US jets. The Sierra Madre is an American-built ship used during battles against the Japanese in the Pacific during World War II. Left adrift, she then changed hands to the Philippines. In 1999, Manila decided to beach the old wreck near Second Thomas, a tiny shoal within the Spratly archipelago, a hundred small islands claimed by China. The remains of the vessel are used by the Philippines as an outpost, manned by a dozen soldiers, to strengthen its claims to sovereignty.

Since, Beijing asks Manila to remove the wreck in a more or less diplomatic manner depending on the state of relations with the Philippine government. The Chinese government does not recognize the validity of the ruling of the tribunal in The Hague, which in 2016 ruled against its claim of sovereignty over around 90% of the South China Sea. And so far it has never been possible to stipulate a long-awaited regional code of conduct on a quadrant that is fundamental for the passage of enormous quantities of goods but also for its natural resources. But also a region that has been experiencing constant militarization for some time and on which tensions between Beijing and Washington are reverberating.

Subscribe to the newsletter

