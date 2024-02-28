Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in US history, who maintained his power in the face of dramatic convulsions in the Republican Party for nearly two decades, will leave office in November.

Mitch McConnell, who turned 82 last week, announced his decision this Wednesday, February 28, in the Senate, a place he looked at in awe from his back benches in 1985, when he arrived, and where he became increasingly comfortable in the front row seat given to him by the party leaders.

“One of the most underappreciated talents in life is knowing when it's time to move on to the next chapter,” he said.

“So I stand before you today… to say that this will be my last term as Senate Republican leader.”

Mitch McConnell (R-KY), the longest-serving Senate leader in history, announces that this will be his “last term as Republican leader of the Senate”pic.twitter.com/zciY9jZZru — BNO News (@BNONews) February 28, 2024



His decision marks a powerful ideological transition underway in the Republican Party, from Ronald Reagan's brand of traditional conservatism and strong international alliances, to the fiery and often isolationist populism of former President Donald Trump.

McConnell said he plans to serve out his term in the Senate, which ends in January 2027, “albeit from a different seat in the House.”

News in development…