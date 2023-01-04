Usa, McCarthy rejected three times. The post-Pelosi rebus

The successor of Nancy Pelosi like Speaker of the House in the USA it’s a puzzle. After five hours and three votes i Republicans they don’t have their rep yet. Kevin McCarthyofficial candidate indicated in November after the election victory of Midtermshas been rejected for three times. She was not never happened in the last hundred years that the speaker indicated by the majority did not come elected in the first round. McCarthy not only failed, but saw i votes against go up between the second and third votes: twenty precious votes went to the most loyal Trumpian Jim Jordanand the “rebels” do not seem willing to give up.

There fourth voteoriginally scheduled for the evening, would not have changed the story, so a way out was found to remove the Room from embarrassment international: a motion was presented and approved that postpone until tomorrow the resumption of votes. In the meantime there will be room for negotiations among the Republicans: it will be a long night for them. Technically McCarthy he could count on the 222 votes of the party, four more than the 218 sufficient to obtain the majority out of the 434 (out of 435) representatives present in the hall. The quorum could go down if someone gave up voting, but it didn’t happen.

Subscribe to the newsletter

