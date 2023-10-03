WASHINGTON. Kevin McCarthy has been voted out of confidence, he is no longer the Speaker of the House. The motion to remove him presented by Matt Gaetz, an ultra-conservative congressman from Florida, reached a quorum and the Democrats did not come to the rescue of the Republican McCarthy. 216 deputies voted against the Speaker; in favor 210

Thus ended with the “vacant” presidency a day that will go down in the history of the United States and which will have repercussions on American politics inside and outside the home.

It is the first time that a Speaker has been dethroned: two other times in US history a motion had been presented. The first time was in 1910 and then Joseph Cannon, a Republican from Illinois, managed to pass the vote but was weakened. In 2015, however, the motion against then Speaker John Boehner was presented by Mark Meadows (who later became Donald Trump’s last chief of staff), but it did not reach the final vote. It was still enough to push Boehner to resign.

What pushed Matt Gaetz, supported by four other deputies, to present the procedure to remove the Speaker was the agreement reached on Saturday by McCarthy with the Democrats to approve a provisional budget and avoid the government lockout.

McCarthy was elected to lead the House in January after 15 votes. That too was almost a record. The longest voting for a Speaker lasted nearly two months and took 133 votes in 1855.

Complicating the path of McCarthy and the 118th Congress was the narrow victory in the November 2022 midterm elections. The Republicans have 222 deputies, just 4 above the majority. To become president, an absolute majority election is needed and in January 15 deputies of the Freedom Caucus kept McCarty in check by dictating and negotiating conditions at each session until giving the final green light with some tactical abstentions.

From their point of view, McCarthy did not keep his promises and therefore deserved to be removed. XX Republicans voted to keep the Speaker in his place, but they were not enough as the Democrats were united in voting for no confidence. During the day there had been contacts between the leadership of the two parties, then around 1 pm Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic leader, had made it clear that the party was united in joining the no-confidence vote. McCarthy himself had said that he would not ask for their support.

At this point, unusual and unpredictable scenarios open up. McCarthy could come back and ask for a vote, but there are other personalities who could emerge. With such a small majority, the votes of the rebels, in the absence of an agreement with the democrats, are decisive. The practice is that the outgoing Speaker leaves a list of names to “temporarily” lead the Chamber. The list is top secret.

The lack of leadership in the House holds the legislative agenda in check. The buffer agreement on the budget expires on September 17th and the risk of a repeat shutdown is real.

Among the controversial issues on which an agreement will have to be found are funds for aid in cases of crisis; the management of the border with Mexico and support for Ukraine. The latter is technically suspended – on the funding front. The White House had asked for 24 billion dollars. They won’t arrive until November 17th. And with this House without leadership, even the hypothesis of a rapid approval of an ad hoc measure seems complicated