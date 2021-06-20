Maxi rear-end collision in Alabama, probably due to the passage of storm Claudette over the US state. Nine children and one adult died in the accident involving 15 vehicles near Greenville on the I-65 highway. According to preliminary information, eight of the ten victims are children between the ages of 4 and 17, who were in a vehicle at the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, an institution that welcomes young victims of abuse or neglect. The other two victims are a father and his nine-month-old baby girl.



