The provisional death toll of the massive fire that broke out in an apartment building in the Bronx, New York, speaks of at least 19 deaths, including 9 children. This was reported by firefighters sources, reported by the Associated Press. 200 men intervened to put out the flames that broke out in an apartment, and which then spread, and save as many people as possible. Dozens of those remained injured or intoxicated.

“It is a terrible moment, terrible for the city, a terrible situation,” commented the new mayor of New York, Eric Adams, who arrived at the scene of the tragedy. Adams began his term on January 1st.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site



