Five people have been killed and three injured in a shooting at a private residence in Florence, Northern Kentucky. Police said the dead included two women and two men, as well as the attacker. Fleeing the scene, the man was chased by officers until his car went off the road and into a ditch. Officers then discovered that the man had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The three injured people hospitalized are in stable condition, Boone County Coroner Missy Rittinger said, confirming the deaths of four adults. The assailant acted alone and there are no ongoing dangers, police said.