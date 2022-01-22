Home page world

As here in Amsterdam, masks are compulsory at the airport and on board in London and New York. © IMAGO / NurPhoto / Artur Widak

On a flight from Dublin to New York, a 29-year-old refused to wear a mask despite the Corona regulation and insulted the flight crew. He now faces up to 20 years in prison in the United States.

New York – After around two years of the pandemic, resistance to the various restrictions imposed by the world’s governments is increasing, despite the sharp rise in corona numbers. The mask seems to be a particular thorn in the side of the opponents of the measures. Such – or rather the missing mask – was now fatal to a flight passenger in New York.

USA: Mask refuser insults flight crew – now he faces 20 years in prison

Like the US broadcaster CNN reported that a 29-year-old Irishman refused to wear a corona protective mask on an eight-hour flight from Dublin to New York despite repeated requests. He also repeatedly left his seat and threw an empty drink bottle around, which is said to have hit another passenger on the head.

At one point during the flight, the 29-year-old even pulled down his trousers and underpants and stretched out his bare buttocks to a flight attendant. When the pilot finally came to defuse the situation, the Irishman put his own cap on him, put his fist close to his face and threatened: “Don’t touch me!”

From London to New York: Mask refusers face 20 years in prison

The incident got loud CNN occurred on January 7th. Arriving in New York, however, the crew members involved immediately submitted an affidavit that became public on Friday. A court case is now pending. He was accused of “deliberately insulting and threatening a member of the crew”.

According to a court spokesman, the offense is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. According to the AFP news agency, the Irishman was on his way to Florida, where he wanted to take a job at a sports school.

Corona regulation: mask refusers released on bail in New York

According to CNN The 29-year-old was taken away by the authorities in New York, but he is now free on bail of $20,000. There is no date for the court hearing yet. However, this does not seem to have been an isolated case. Opponents of corona measures are repeatedly noticed on board, above all because of violations of the mask requirement.

According to airlines, insults against flight attendants or even physical attacks are more common. Last Thursday, an American Airlines plane en route from Miami to London was reversed mid-flight because a “disruptive customer refused to wear a mask.” (mef/afp)