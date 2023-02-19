Home page World

From: Lucas Maier

Sometimes it is the actions of individual people that touch and make you think. In the US, a man has donated $30 million to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

Washington – The images of the earthquake disaster recently shook the world. The United Nations (UN) alone need around one billion dollars for their work in the earthquake regions in Turkey and Syria, such as the German press agency writes. At the quake in In Syria and Turkey, the extent is devastating, rescuers say again and again.

The UN appeal to the member states shows how urgently help is currently needed in the affected areas. Against this background, a single man made headlines with his donation in Washington, such as the Turkish news agency Anadolu Agency reported.

Donation for earthquake region: Man gives 30 million dollars in the USA. (Archive image) © Mustafa Kaya/dpa

US donation: 30 million for earthquake victims

The apparently wealthy US-based Pakistani has donated $30 million to the Turkish Embassy in Washington. The donor wanted his money to benefit the families who have lost their lives and have been injured in the quake in Turkey and Syria Anadolu Agency Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan. Exactly who the generous man is remains unknown – the donor prefers to remain anonymous.

These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that allow humanity to triumph over seemingly insurmountable odds

According to the figures confirmed so far, 46,000 people died in the earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria. According to the UN, 8.8 million people in Syria are affected by the consequences of the disaster. Even around two weeks after the quake, more than 40,000 rescuers are still on the road in the Turkish crisis regions, like the Turkish civil protection Afad writes. (Lucas Maier)