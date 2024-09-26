Home page policy

From: Marcus Gable

No new F-16 jets, but more training opportunities for pilots: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj can probably live well with the latest US aid. © IMAGO / Eibner, J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa

Ukraine is now also fighting against Russia with F-16 fighter jets. The USA is helping the invaded country with another measure.

Washington – While in Ukraine war there still seems to be no end in sight Volodymyr Zelensky Kiev’s main partner in an effort to provide further support. And the Ukrainian president is by no means returning from the USA empty-handed. US President declared in the White House Joe Bidento what extent Washington will from now on help the country invaded by Russia.

The Democrat assured Zelenskyj further support in training pilots for F-16 fighter jets supplied by the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Belgium. “In order to expand the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force, I have instructed the Ministry of Defense to expand the training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots,” becomes the most powerful man in the world quoted by the White House. Specifically, it goes on to say that this will happen “among other things by supporting the training of a further 18 pilots next year”.

F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine: USA supports training of pilots – new equipment for pilots

The USA had recently announced that the US-made fighter jets would be equipped for electromagnetic warfare. In addition, Ukraine should follow a report from the news agency Reuters According to JASSM missiles, they will be delivered to equip the F-16 aircraft with them. The long-range missile would also be that of the Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin Troops commanded on the Crimean peninsula become the pilots’ sights.

The Ukrainians have high hopes for the F-16 fighter jets to curb Russia’s superiority in the air. After fighter pilots were once celebrated as possible game-changers, there have recently been increasing doubts as to whether they will really have a major influence on the course of the war. As a precautionary measure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had already threatened a nuclear response if Ukraine received F-16 fighter jets.

Ukraine is getting F-16 fighter jets: Mirage and Gripen are apparently also on the way for war operations

Reports of the crash of an F-16 fighter jet, which apparently flew through a cloud of debris from a Russian missile during an operation and was damaged, also caused a stir. There is also speculation that the pilot made a serious mistake due to a lack of training and therefore lost the plane.

Pilot training has already caused some controversy. Apparently not as many pilots in the USA were able to get a place in a training course as Kiev had hoped. Denmark has already announced that it will no longer be able to train Ukrainian pilots in the country from 2025 because it needs the capacity for its own pilots who will be familiarized with the F-35 jets. Ukrainian pilots are now being trained in Romania, a neighboring country. The new Defense Minister Rustem Umerow recently had more good news. Accordingly, Kiev also has Mirage jets from France, the Swedish Gripen jets and possibly also Eurofighters. The latter are also part of the equipment Bundeswehr.

Biden promises Ukraine support for F-16 training: “Everything it needs to win the war”

Meanwhile, from the USA, Zelensky not only brings the promise of 18 pilot training positions, but also an aid package worth billions. Specifically, Biden named JSOW long-range munitions and another Patriot air defense system as well as additional missiles. The outgoing US President also announced that he would invite the leadership of the so-called contact group to a Ukraine meeting in Germany in October. The aim is to coordinate aid from the more than 50 countries that support Ukraine in its defense against Russia.

Biden, who handed over his duties to his vice president in January Kamala Harris or its predecessor Donald Trump concluded: “With these measures, my message is clear: The United States will give Ukraine the support it needs to win this war.”

Zelensky thanks for help with F-16 pilot training: Thanks to USA via tweet

Zelensky thanked him on X In addition to Biden, the US Congress as well as the two major US parties and all US citizens. With the latest package, the US has “found a way to provide Ukraine with the remaining security assistance and ensure that the President’s authorization does not expire by the end of the US fiscal year.”

The support will be used as efficiently and transparently as possible “to achieve our common main goal: victory for Ukraine, just and lasting peace and transatlantic security.” The 46-year-old also discusses the individual parts of the package, writing that he “appreciates the decision to expand the programs to train more of our pilots to fly F-16s.”

For Ukraine, the new aid from the USA is also an assurance in times when nothing and no one is safe in the country. In total it is about 7.9 billion US dollars and further sanctions against Russia. (mg)