Home policy

Press Split

US Secretary of State announces new sanctions. (Archive image) © Kevin Mohatt/Pool Reuters/AP/dpa

The US government is once again targeting the Russian state television channel RT: RT is actively interfering in global affairs and supporting Russia in the Ukraine war.

Washington – The US government has again made serious allegations against the Russian state television station RT, accusing it of interfering in “the sovereign affairs of countries around the world.” Thanks to new information, we know that RT has cyber capabilities and is involved in covert information and influence operations and works hand in hand with the Russian military, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. For example, the station conducts covert operations to equip Russian armed forces with military equipment. Blinken announced further sanctions against the station.

USA: RT supports Russian military

According to the US State Department, the broadcaster operates as a “direct arm of the Russian government.” RT is not only responsible for spreading misinformation, but is “a full member of the Russian government’s intelligence and operations in the war in Ukraine.” One project is a large online crowdfunding program in Russia, which is being spread on RT and through social media channels, to support Russian military units in Ukraine and supply them with military equipment and weapons, Blinken said.

As another example of the broadcaster’s influence, Blinken cited an English-language platform called “Red” secretly based in Berlin. The broadcaster also supported the Russian government’s efforts to influence elections in the Republic of Moldova. “The leadership of RT has used media platforms funded and controlled by the Russian state to try to foment unrest in the Republic of Moldova,” Blinken said.

USA already imposed sanctions last week

Last week, the US government had already accused Russia of interfering in the upcoming US presidential election in November. The US imposed sanctions on several people and organizations, including representatives of RT. According to the US government, attempts to influence Moscow are being initiated from the very top. The inner circle around Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin has instructed Russian PR firms to “promote disinformation and state-sponsored narratives as part of a campaign to influence the 2024 US presidential election,” it said. dpa