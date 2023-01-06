The United States Lower House decided this Thursday, with the opposition of the entire Democratic minority, postpone until noon on Friday the twelfth ballot to elect its new president.



The decision comes after several US media outlets ensured that the Republicans have reached an agreement in principle to invest the candidate Kevin McCarthy, which contemplates many of the demands of the wayward conservatives that have prevented his victory so far.

According to journalists from The Washington Post, Politico, CNN and The Hill, the principle of agreement contemplates measures such as establishing limits to the terms that representatives can serve in the House, among other regulations.

This agreement would not serve to convince all the skeptics, but it would set in motion a plan to knock down the rest of the wayward one by one. As on Wednesday, it took a vote, narrowly won by Republicans, to adjourn the House session, as vehemently opposed by all Democrats.

This recess gives McCarthy’s allies time to try to convince his detractors to accept the proposal. The until now favorite to lead the Lower House failed again this Thursday in his attempt to be elected to succeed Nancy Pelosi at the head of the legislative body, in which the Republicans have a tight majority after their victory in the midterm elections of november.

This time it took five votes, which added to the three on Wednesday and the three on Tuesday brought the total number of attempts to elect a new president of the chamber to eleven, a record of over a hundred years.

McCarthy is facing a group of 20 rebel conservatives who have been proposing and voting for alternative Republican candidates since Tuesday after accusing the leader of not negotiating with them on changes to the body’s rules.

Until the leader of the chamber is chosen, its legislative activity will be suspended, and its new members will not be able to take the oath of office.

EFE