“Shutdown” in the US?



In the absence of approval from the Senate, the Lower House of the US Legislature approved a new measure that would extend the financing of the Administration headed by Joe Biden for an additional 45 days, which represents an oxygen tank in the shadow of a government shutdown. , known as a “shutdown,” which could occur at midnight if lawmakers do not agree on a bipartisan solution.

With 335 votes in favor and 95 against, the new law that temporarily prevents the partial collapse of the US government was approved by the US House of Representatives and sent to the Senate for discussion and possible approval, which if it becomes effective, It would finally have to go to the presidential office in the White House to be signed by President Joe Biden.

After the constant push by the most conservative wing of the Republican Party to drastically reduce public spending in its government financing proposal, the moderate branch of the party would have finally entered into negotiations with Democratic representatives to build a project that could avoid a possible government shutdown .

“The extreme MAGA Republicans have lost, the American people have won,” said Hakeem Jeffries, minority leader in the House of Representatives, referring to the most radical Republicans in the chamber, also known for being fans of former President Donald Trump’s speech. .

FILE – House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined by Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, right, and other members of the GOP, speaks to reporters just after voting to advance appropriations bills on the House floor, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday night, September 26, 2023. © AP/J. Scott Applewhite

Despite the criticism from this political sector of the leader of the Republican majority in the Lower House, Kevin McCarthy, he has changed his position regarding the demands of his party within the Democrats, which has opened the doors to bipartisan dialogue and possibility of avoiding the fourth government shutdown in the last decade.

“I’m relieved that Speaker McCarthy doubled down and finally allowed a last-minute bipartisan vote on legislation to stop Republicans’ rush toward a disastrous shutdown,” said House Democratic Representative Don Beyer.

The entire legislative process has to happen in the next few hours, otherwise the US government would shut down. Which would mean that the Legislative Branch failed to agree on how to finance the federal government and around four million federal employees would be left without salaries and the social programs on which the well-being of millions of families depend would also be without funds.

News in development…