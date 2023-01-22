Louisiana authorities said 12 people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Baton Rouge. One of those affected is in critical condition, while the rest of the injured are said to be in stable condition, police said, adding that no arrests had been made.

This is the third shooting in the United States after that of Monterey Park in California which caused the death of 10 people and that which occurred in the nearby town of Alhambra.

The Louisiana shooting occurred inside the Dior Bar & Lounge at around 1:30 a.m. local time, police spokesman Sergeant Jean McKneely Jr. said. While no arrests have been made and the motive for the shootings is unknown, McKneely said the police department has leads. “People are talking and we know we can get some information that can help us with our investigation,” McKneely said. No further information on the shooting, victims or investigation has been provided at this time.