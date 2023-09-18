Home page politics

An F-35 fighter jet was lost in the US state of South Carolina on Sunday. Now even the public is supposed to help with the search.

Charleston – The F-35 fighter jet is considered the most modern and expensive fighter jet in the world – and now the US state of Carolina is urgently looking for one. As Joint Base Charleston announced on Sunday afternoon (local time), the fighter jet was from the USA involved in a “mishap” and has not been traced since.

After an unknown incident during a training session, the pilot had to abandon the F35 fighter jet in the air and “ejected himself safely from the aircraft,” the Air Force Base wrote on Twitter. According to information from the AP press agency, he was taken to a hospital and was released in stable condition. Since then, recovery teams from Charleston and Beaufort have been working together to find the jet. Helicopters are also in use. The last position was found in the north of Charleston. But there is no trace.

USA loses fighter jet after “mishap” – population is asked for help

The US military is now asking the public for help in the search. “If you have information, […] “Please call the Base Defense Operations Center,” the statement continued. But the search could continue. British military expert and ex-officer Frank Ledwidge told the Newsweek on Monday that the plane could fly “hundreds of miles without its pilot,” depending on fuel. Another expert confirmed the information to the newspaper.

In addition, the fighter jet is generally more difficult to find than other aircraft. “The aircraft is stealth, meaning it has different coatings and different designs that make it more difficult to detect than a normal aircraft,” Jeremy Huggins, a spokesman for Joint Base Charleston, told the Washington Post.

The US state of Carolina is looking for an F-35 fighter jet. © Britta Pedersen/dpa

Meanwhile, the incident is met with criticism and ridicule on the Internet. Congresswoman Nancy Mace from South Carolina sharply criticized the circumstances. “How the hell can you lose an F-35?” she commented on the Air Force Base statement on Monday. “How can it be that there is no tracking device and we are asking the public to find a jet and turn it in?”

USA is looking for F-35 in South Carolina: Fighter jet is considered the most modern fighter aircraft in the world

The US population also reacted to the news with ridicule. “Found it, it’s lying around in my backyard,” wrote one resident, obviously sarcastically. Another commented: “Funny thing. I also lost an F-35 somewhere around here. If anyone finds her, she’s mine.”

The F-35 fighter jet is considered the most modern multi-role fighter aircraft in the world and was developed in the USA. “Compared to older fighter jets, such as the Tornado being replaced or the Eurofighter, the F-35 has stealth properties and internal weapons bays,” the Bundeswehr writes about the aircraft. In addition, enemy radars could hardly detect the fighter jet or only detect it very late, which gives it a further advantage over other fighter aircraft.

Fighter jets also play an important role in the Ukraine war. F16 aircraft have already been delivered to Ukraine. (nz)