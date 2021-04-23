US regulators have lifted restrictions on the use of the coronavirus vaccine by the American company Johnson & Johnson. Reported by The New York Times.

Earlier in April, US regulators wanted to ban the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to blood clots in those vaccinated. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that more than 6.8 million doses of the drug have been administered in the United States, with six cases of severe thrombosis in those vaccinated.