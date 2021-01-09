US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that Washington has removed all previously imposed “voluntary restrictions” on cooperation with Taiwan. RIA News.

“Taiwan is a dynamic democracy and a reliable partner of the United States, yet for several decades the Department of State has imposed internal restrictions on regulating the interaction of our diplomats, military personnel and other officials with their Taiwanese counterparts,” he said.

Pompeo explained that the US government took these actions unilaterally in an attempt to placate the communist regime in Beijing, but this will not happen again.

Recall that earlier the United States officially called Beijing’s claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea illegal. In addition, Washington has accused China of trying to gain control over these resources through threats. The Chinese Embassy in the United States called these statements “completely unjustified.”