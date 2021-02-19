Under the former US President Trump, migrants in Mexico had to wait until their asylum application had been decided. The new government is now allowing asylum seekers back into the country – but those who want to cross the border irregularly will be turned away.

D.he USA allows asylum seekers who had to wait until the US authorities to decide on their application to cross the border again. Around 25,000 people who were stuck on the Mexican side of the border with the USA have been able to enter the neighboring country since Friday and wait for the result of their application there. The new US President Joe Biden had repealed a regulation decreed by his predecessor Donald Trump that had prevented this.

As part of the “Protocol for the Protection of Migrants” (MPP), Trump had agreed with the Mexican government in 2019 that the neighboring country would temporarily accept asylum seekers again until their application was decided. The MPP, also known as “Quédate en México” – “Stay in Mexico” – resulted in 70,000 refugees and migrants, mainly from Central America, gathering at the US border in Mexico, where they had to eke out their existence under precarious conditions .

Some lived in tent camps, others in migrant hostels. Some of them returned to their country of origin, others looked for new homes in Mexico. Biden had lifted the controversial regulation immediately after taking office on January 20, but the implementation of this decision is only now beginning.

Migrants who applied for asylum in the US and had to wait in Mexico under the Trump administration’s program are now being gradually allowed across the border. Anyone who tries to cross the border irregularly should, however, still not be allowed into the USA, as the US government emphasizes.

As reported by the Mexican daily “La Jornada”, the US immigration authorities are being supported by the UN refugee agency UNHCR, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in order to cope with the logistical tasks that are now pending.