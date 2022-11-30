The founder of this far-right paramilitary, Stewart Rhodes, and another of its members were sentenced Tuesday for “sedition” for their role in the capture of the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. The defendants face up to 20 years in prison. .

After two months of trial and three days of deliberations in a federal court in Washington, Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, and another member of this far-right militia, became the first participants in the assault on the Capitol on 6 January 2021 to be convicted of sedition for the chaotic acts that took place that day, while the electoral votes were being counted at the legislative headquarters.

Twelve jurors acquitted three other Oath Keepers members of this extremely rare charge in recent American history, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. In addition, the five men were found guilty of obstructing an official process, a matter for which they will be sentenced once the spring of 2023 arrives.

NEW: Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers. has been convicted of plotting to violently subvert the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. He and four allies were also convicted of felony obstruction of Congress.https://t.co/AX1oe4WfKk —Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 29, 2022



This nuanced verdict represents a victory for prosecutors who have been investigating the attack on January 6, 2021 for nearly two years. On that day, they attacked the temple of American democracy with a thousand other supporters of Donald Trump, as the Elected officials certified Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

Sedition, an unusual sentence in the United States

More than 870 people were arrested and around 100 received prison terms, including those responsible for acts of violence against the police. But so far, no one had been convicted of “sedition.”

This charge, which stems from a law passed after the Civil War to suppress the last rebels in the south, implies having planned the use of force to oppose the government. It differs from the insurrection, which has a more spontaneous character.

Difficult to prove, very little used: the last conviction for sedition came in 1998 against Islamist militants responsible for a bombing of the World Trade Center in New York five years earlier.

A sentence of this caliber can help mark a preliminary against the members of several of these extreme right-wing armed organizations, called alt-right, and that collect all kinds of radicals opposed to the American rule of law. In recent years, especially after Donald Trump came to power, they have seen their power and influence grow throughout the country to the point of being considered a threat by Democratic leaders.

Stewart Rhodes denied taking part in the assault

During the trial, prosecutors showed that Stewart Rhodes had begun rallying his troops in November 2020. “We’re not going to get out of this without civil war,” he wrote to them two days after the presidential election in a coded message.

In the weeks that followed, he said he spent thousands of dollars buying night vision devices, weapons and ammunition, storing that stockpile in a suburban Washington hotel. On D-Day, in helmets and combat gear, they had entered the Capitol in combat formation.

Stewart Rhodes had stayed out of it, but according to prosecutors, he had led his troops with a radio “like a general on the battlefield.”

On the witness stand, the 57-year-old ex-soldier known for his black eyepatch and fiery rants, denied having “planned” the assault on the Capitol and considered it “stupid” for members of his militia to join there. . He maintained that the “mission” of the Oath Keepers was to provide security for the demonstration called by Donald Trump to denounce “electoral fraud” (the existence of which has never been established).

A former law graduate from Yale University, he founded Oath Keepers in 2009, recruiting ex-soldiers or policemen, initially to fight against the federal state considered “oppressive.” Like other radical groups, this militia was seduced by the anti-elite rhetoric of Donald Trump.

This article was adapted from its original in French.