According to the British state broadcaster BBC, a McDonald’s branch in the state of Oregon (USA) is hiring young people aged 14 and 15 amid a shortage of workers at the famous American fast food chain.

The franchise is located on Medford’s Biddle Highway, and owners put up a banner outside the restaurant in mid-August, asking younger workers to apply for possible hire.

+ Public tenders: 2022 budget foresees 73.6 thousand vacancies

According to sources consulted by the BBC, there has been an increase in registrations since the offer was made to the children – and this is in line with US labor law.

Heather Kennedy, head of McDonald’s Medford, quoted by the network, says the staff shortage is “unprecedented” in her family’s 40-year history of operating cafeteria franchises.

Initially, it tried to attract more workers by raising the restaurant’s minimum wage to $15 (about R$77.40) an hour, but it didn’t generate enough interest.

Interestingly, as Heather Kennedy shows, after the banner was fixed, the store received over 25 entries from under 16s.

On the franchise’s attitude, McDonald’s tells the BBC that franchisees are using a number of measures to combat staff shortages, including better pay, membership bonuses and new benefits such as child care.

It is important to remember that US employment laws vary by state. In Oregon, people aged 14 and over can work in jobs that are not considered hazardous, such as the food industry, as long as the hours do not affect school and have adequate rest breaks.

Interestingly, according to the British broadcaster, the average age of a McDonald’s employee in the US is 27 years.

