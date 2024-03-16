A man suspected of killing three people in the Philadelphia area was arrested in New Jersey after an hours-long standoff. The police made this known. Steve Wilson, police director for the city of Trenton, said the man was found near a home where he had barricaded himself and was taken into custody. No one else was injured.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Andre Gordon Jr., killed his stepmother, teenage sister and the mother of his children in a shooting that spread to two homes in eastern Pennsylvania's Falls Township in the morning. Officials said they could not yet speak to a motive for the attacks. While Gordon had had some minor brushes with the law, there was “nothing to indicate that anything like this would happen,” Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney said at a news conference. Police said Gordon is believed to be homeless.

After fleeing in a stolen car and taking another in a carjacking in a store parking lot, Gordon holed up in a house in nearby Trenton, New Jersey, according to authorities. By mid-afternoon, officers surrounded the home on a closed block, calling Gordon on a loudspeaker and trying to get him to come out. The man had taken some people hostage inside the house who were then taken to safety without suffering any injuries.