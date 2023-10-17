NEW YORK. A man wrongly convicted and jailed for 16 years before being released was killed in Georgia by police during a check. The New York Times reports it. The victim, Leonard Allan Cure, a 53-year-old African American, was cleared in 2020. According to a Camden County sheriff’s spokesperson, Cure was stopped for speeding. He was returning home after visiting his mother in Florida.

At the beginning the check went without problems, but the situation degenerated when the officer, for reasons yet to be ascertained, decided to place him under arrest. Cure fought back and the policeman used a taser twice after being attacked. Unable to stop him, he shot at him. The emergency intervention was useless and the man died shortly afterwards. Pending the outcome of the investigation, the officer has been suspended.